Facets of Faith: Community of Christ ...

Facets of Faith: Community of Christ has roots in Latter Day Saints

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

One church new to the food pantry business in Baton Rouge is the Community of Christ congregation in Baton Rouge. This denomination's name probably is not familiar because it didn't call itself that until 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 7 min Mad John Kidd 1,434
News Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts 7 hr Palin s Turkey Th... 23
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 12 hr Vergil 2
News Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S... 12 hr Vergil 2
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Fri tongangodz 450
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... May 10 Hillary Sux 7
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,702 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC