Exclamation Point! Something Rotten! Goes on Sale This Friday in Chicago

Broadway In Chicago has announced that individual tickets for the completely original new musical Something Rotten! will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12. Something Rotten!, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw , with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell, opens at the Oriental Theatre for a limited two-week engagement that runs July 11-23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.