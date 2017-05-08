Emily Klein and CJ Eldred Headline 9th Madame's Soiree

Cabaret patroness Madame Mathieu has selected Broadway's Emily Klein and CJ Eldred as the guests of honor at the March edition of the Bistro Awards Critics' Pick Madame Mathieu's Soiree. The Soiree will be held at The Duplex Cabaret Theater on May 18 at 7:00pm.

