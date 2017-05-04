Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a...

Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Who Said All Gay Men Want to Molest Children

Robert Jeffress is the head pastor of First Baptist Church, a fundamentalist Southern Baptist megachurch located in the heart of downtown Dallas, Texas. He's also anti-gay, anti-Catholic, anti-Mormon, Islamophobic and also posed with President Donald Trump yesterday around the signing ceremony for Trump's largely symbolic executive order on "religious freedom."

