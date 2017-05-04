Declan Bennett & More to Return to Olivier Award-Winning Jesus Christ Superstar
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London has announced that four cast members from the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar will reprise their performances this summer. Jesus Christ Superstar will now play August 11 through September 23. Broadway veteran Declan Bennett will return to the role of Jesus in the Open Air Theatre production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 hr
|Paul Scott
|858
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Apr 27
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC