Declan Bennett & More to Return to Olivier Award-Winning Jesus Christ Superstar

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London has announced that four cast members from the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar will reprise their performances this summer. Jesus Christ Superstar will now play August 11 through September 23. Broadway veteran Declan Bennett will return to the role of Jesus in the Open Air Theatre production.

