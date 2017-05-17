Consolidation of Church units: some reflections
Last month more than half of the Church units in Flanders were closed . We shrank from 9 wards and branches to just 4. Historic cities like Bruges and Louvain lost their Mormon meeting place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times & Seasons.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|10 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|1,765
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|18 hr
|DebraE
|36
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|May 15
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S...
|May 13
|Vergil
|2
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 12
|No doubt
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 10
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC