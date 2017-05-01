BYU names new assistant vice president of information technology
BYU has named Nathan Hatch as the new assistant vice president of information technology responsible for directing the work of the Office of Information Technology. Hatch, a seasoned executive leader with over 20 years of IT experience, began his role as assistant vice president of Information Technology on April 3. He most recently served as the portfolio director of Enterprise Application Management in the Information and Communication Services department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, responsible for the software development and delivery of enterprise applications and cloud services across the departments of the church.
