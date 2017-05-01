BYU names new assistant vice presiden...

BYU names new assistant vice president of information technology

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

BYU has named Nathan Hatch as the new assistant vice president of information technology responsible for directing the work of the Office of Information Technology. Hatch, a seasoned executive leader with over 20 years of IT experience, began his role as assistant vice president of Information Technology on April 3. He most recently served as the portfolio director of Enterprise Application Management in the Information and Communication Services department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, responsible for the software development and delivery of enterprise applications and cloud services across the departments of the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 1 hr Subduction Zone 606
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Sun Autistic mormon 32,098
News Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13) Apr 27 Bendover Billy 20
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... Apr 22 Christardy 5
News This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian Apr 20 No Surprise 4
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 13 No Surprise 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 13 No Surprise 28,908
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,367 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC