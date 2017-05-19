Bramham: a B.C. polygamy case is a small part of a worldwide issue...
That balancing is happening around the world, from the United States to the Indian Supreme Court to a trial in southeastern British Columbia. In B.C., the issue once again centres on polygamy even though some assumed that question was settled after a lengthy constitutional reference case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|tongangodz
|32,099
|Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S...
|5 hr
|tongangodz
|3
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|5 hr
|tongangodz
|37
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|tongangodz
|453
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|13 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,843
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 12
|No doubt
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|May 10
|Hillary Sux
|7
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC