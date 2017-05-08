Book of Mormon can be a revelatory ex...

Book of Mormon can be a revelatory experience, Elder Kim B. Clark tells young adults

Elder Kim B. Clark, General Authority Seventy and commissioner of Church Education, and Sister Sue Clark participate in Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square on May 7, 2017. Drawing upon an experience from Joseph Smith's young adult years, Elder Kim B. Clark, General Authority Seventy and commissioner of Church Education, spoke to young adults during the Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults on May 7. The devotional was held in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square, broadcast to stake centers around the world and streamed live on LDS.org.

