Bet you've heard this before: Days of '47 Parade rejects Mormons Building Bridges
Mormons Building Bridges applies for a slot in Utah's largest celebration of its heritage - the Days of '47 Parade - and gets turned down. Parade co-chairwoman Jodene Smith handed down the latest denial in a telephone message this week, Bridges co-founder Erika Munson said.
