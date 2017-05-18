'Awards Chatter' Podcast - Andrew Rannells

The fast-rising stage and screen star reflects on entering showbiz as an out gay man, how his Tony-nominated 'Book of Mormon' perf led Lena Dunham to hire him for her groundbreaking HBO series and why he'll always return to Broadway . "The whole experience, from top to bottom, was very magical," says Andrew Rannells , the fast-rising star of stage and screen , of his involvement with this Broadway season's revival of the musical Falsettos as we sit down at New York's Empire Hotel to record an episode of The Hollywood Reporter 's 'Awards Chatter' podcast.

