Apostle urges Mormons to 'rescue' tho...

Apostle urges Mormons to 'rescue' those who leave -- but listen first

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

On Sunday our stake participated in a televised live regional conference with 120+ stakes in the eastern US . As I listened I was examining quiet book dinosaurs and sharks with a chatty toddler, so I'm sure I missed quite a bit of what was said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 7 hr Endofdays 1,083
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 15 hr Fundiementally ill 6
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mon Rabbeen Al Jihad 447
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
News Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13) Apr 27 Bendover Billy 20
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... Apr 22 Christardy 5
News This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian Apr 20 No Surprise 4
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,082 • Total comments across all topics: 280,905,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC