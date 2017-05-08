Absolom Woolf, Famed Original Mormon Convert, Born in Pelham in 1832

Absolom Woolf, known affectionately as "Appy," was a son of John Anthony Woolf and Sarah Ann DeVoe Woolf, early Pelham pioneers who settled in the area that came to be known as Pelhamville at least as early as 1832. Absolom Woolf was born in Pelham on February 4, 1832.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic Pelham.