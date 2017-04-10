What's new: 'Preparing for Your Endowment' shares...
"Preparing for Your Endowment" by Cory B. Jensen is like a starter kit for a monumental journey. The book is just shy of 170 pages and equips readers with doctrinal and spiritual connections to help prepare them for their temple experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
