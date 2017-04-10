What's new: 'Preparing for Your Endow...

What's new: 'Preparing for Your Endowment' shares...

"Preparing for Your Endowment" by Cory B. Jensen is like a starter kit for a monumental journey. The book is just shy of 170 pages and equips readers with doctrinal and spiritual connections to help prepare them for their temple experience.

