What's new: 'Kalaupapa' shares experience of Hawaiian Mormon exiles
" KALAUPAPA : The Mormon Experience in an Exiled Community," by Fred E. Woods, BYU Religious Studies Center and Deseret Book , $27.99, 318 pages "Kalaupapa: The Mormon Experience in an Exiled Community," by Fred E. Woods, details the story of Kalaupapa, a leper colony for those with Hansen's disease on the Hawaiian island of Moloka'i, from its establishment in 1865 to today. Beginning with Capt.
