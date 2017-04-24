What's new: 'His Majesty and Mission' shares 6 essays...

"His Majesty and Mission" includes essays by by Sheri Dew, Eric D. Huntsman, Daniel K Judd, Camille Fronk Olson, Hank R. Smith and Kevin J Worthen. "His Majesty and Mission" is a compilation of six talks from the 2016 and 2017 Easter conferences with special emphasis on the Resurrection of the Savior.

