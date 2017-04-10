Utah judge at rape sentencing: Ex-Mormon bishop a 'good man'
A judge in heavily Mormon Utah who was sentencing a former church bishop for rape called the defendant an "extraordinary, good man" who did something wrong. Judge Thomas Low appeared to become emotional when he sentenced Keith Robert Vallejo on Wednesday to up to life in prison for 10 counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of object rape, The Salt Lake Tribune reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Thu
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Thu
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC