Utah judge at rape sentencing: Ex-Mor...

Utah judge at rape sentencing: Ex-Mormon bishop a 'good man'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A judge in heavily Mormon Utah who was sentencing a former church bishop for rape called the defendant an "extraordinary, good man" who did something wrong. Judge Thomas Low appeared to become emotional when he sentenced Keith Robert Vallejo on Wednesday to up to life in prison for 10 counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of object rape, The Salt Lake Tribune reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 14 hr JUST WONDERING 32,096
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Thu No Surprise 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Thu No Surprise 28,908
News Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08) Apr 7 MurphyMobile 46
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Apr 7 Rabbeen Al Jihad 444
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr 5 tongangodz 2
Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08) Apr 2 a friend 28
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,306,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC