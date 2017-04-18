US judge denies bid to disband polygamous towns' police force
A judge has rejected a bid to disband a shared police department in a polygamous community on the Arizona-Utah border as a punishment for discriminating against people who aren't members of the dominant Mormon-offshoot sect in the sister cities. Instead, US District Judge H. Russel Holland issued an order Tuesday requiring police procedures to be revised and an independent mentor be appointed to advise the police chief in Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|13 hr
|Timmee
|4
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 15
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
