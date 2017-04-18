US judge denies bid to disband polygamous towns' police force

A judge has rejected a bid to disband a shared police department in a polygamous community on the Arizona-Utah border as a punishment for discriminating against people who aren't members of the dominant Mormon-offshoot sect in the sister cities. Instead, US District Judge H. Russel Holland issued an order Tuesday requiring police procedures to be revised and an independent mentor be appointed to advise the police chief in Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah.

