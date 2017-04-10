Unleash the Hound Dogs! Eric Sciotto and More to Lead Attack of the Elvis Impersonators Off-Broadway

Producer Lawrence Rosner has announced the cast and creative team of Attack of the Elvis Impersonators, the new musical that will unleash your inner hound dog, with book, music and lyrics by Lory Lazarus. Directed by Broadway veteran Don Stephenson , with choreography by Melissa Zaremba , and music direction, arrangements and orchestrations by Benjamin Rauhala , performances are set to begin Thursday, June 1, 2017 at The Lion Theatre at Theatre Row .

