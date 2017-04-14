Underwater egg hunt set for Saturday
Age groups will be staggered for the event including 9.15am for 0-3-year-olds, 9.30am for 4-7-year-olds and 9.45am for 8-10-year-olds. Hippity, hoppity, Easter is this Sunday and the Town of New Hebron and the Lawrence County Service Club are planning events to celebrate the season with area families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|15 hr
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|ZIONISM 666
|15
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC