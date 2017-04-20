Two scholars who explored Mormonism win Carnegie fellowships

Two scholars who have written about Mormonism were among 35 academics and journalists named Wednesday as 2017 Andrew Carnegie Fellows . David E. Campbell, University of Notre Dame's Packey J. Dee Professor of American Democracy, explored with John C. Green and J. Quin Monson, the landscape of LDS views in a 2014 volume, " Seeking the Promised Land: Mormons and American Politics ."

