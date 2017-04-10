TV host gets last laugh after being shamed for wearing same blouse twice in 4 months
Not so, according to the Daily Mail , who called out Australian TV host Lisa Wilkinson for committing this very crime. This week, the website published an article with the headline : "That's thrifty! Today show's Lisa Wilkinson sports same floral blouse, just four months apart, while hosting breakfast program".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|9 hr
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Fri
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Thu
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Thu
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC