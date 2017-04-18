This Provo boy's lemonade stand still shines during spring break ...
Zack Francom set up Zack's Shack on his front lawn in Provo on Friday and Saturday to raise funds to buy wheelchairs for people in developing countries. Hundreds of people showed up to support his efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|51 min
|Subduction Zone
|151
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Sat
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC