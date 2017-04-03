The history and lessons of those 'lock her up' chants

That was the headline from a Maclean's feature from January 15, 1922, about the first woman elected to Canada's House of Commons: Grey County's own Agnes Macphail, a progressive who trekked to Ottawa to represent her farmer neighbours and fight "big interests." The article pointed out that she was more attractive in person than in photographs, which made her look mature with "heavy features."

