The history and lessons of those 'loc...

The history and lessons of those 'lock her up' chants

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

That was the headline from a Maclean's feature from January 15, 1922, about the first woman elected to Canada's House of Commons: Grey County's own Agnes Macphail, a progressive who trekked to Ottawa to represent her farmer neighbours and fight "big interests." The article pointed out that she was more attractive in person than in photographs, which made her look mature with "heavy features."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Mon nomo 28,902
Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08) Apr 2 a friend 28
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Mar 18 Newt G s Next Rel... 1
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 15
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... Mar 12 Sue 2
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 438
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 12
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC