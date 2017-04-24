The Book of Mormon: What is uniquely ours?

President Thomas S. Monson's powerful witness of the Book of Mormon in April 2017 general conference and his invitation to each of us to "prayerfully study and ponder the Book of Mormon each day" have helped bring a renewed focus on and appreciation for the Book of Mormon into my life this month. President Monson's message has also helped me recall some of the building blocks of my own testimony of the Book of Mormon.

