the Book of Mormon at the Washington ...

the Book of Mormon at the Washington Pavilion Announces Lottery Ticket Policy

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, is pleased to announce a lottery ticket policy for the National Tour, which begins May 3, 2017 at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls and plays a limited one week engagement through May 7, 2017. In Sioux Falls, the production will conduct a pre-show lottery at the box office, making a limited number of tickets available at $25 apiece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13) 11 hr Bendover Billy 20
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 15 hr replaytime 332
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... Apr 22 Christardy 5
News This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian Apr 20 No Surprise 4
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 14 JUST WONDERING 32,096
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 13 No Surprise 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 13 No Surprise 28,908
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC