the Book of Mormon at the Washington Pavilion Announces Lottery Ticket Policy
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, is pleased to announce a lottery ticket policy for the National Tour, which begins May 3, 2017 at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls and plays a limited one week engagement through May 7, 2017. In Sioux Falls, the production will conduct a pre-show lottery at the box office, making a limited number of tickets available at $25 apiece.
