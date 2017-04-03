Temple open house reservations available

Free reservations for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Idaho Falls Temple open house were made available Monday. Public tours are open to all ages and will be given from April 22 to May 20. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday.

