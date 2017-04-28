Temple Beth Sholom serving up 52nd annual Blintze Brunch
Members of Temple Beth Sholom prepare food items for the Blintze Brunch and Jewish Food Fair in this file photo from 2016. The 52nd annual event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the temple, 4200 S.W. Munson.
