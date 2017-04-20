Survey explores the relationship betw...

Survey explores the relationship between Mormon women and depression

Do Mormon women struggle with depression more than American women in general? If so, why? These are the questions that Religion News Service's Jana Riess sought to answer through a portion of her Next Mormons Survey. The findings were based on a survey question that asked respondents to agree or disagree with the statement, "I have taken or am currently taking medication for depression or another mental health issue."

