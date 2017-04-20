Survey explores the relationship between Mormon women and depression
Do Mormon women struggle with depression more than American women in general? If so, why? These are the questions that Religion News Service's Jana Riess sought to answer through a portion of her Next Mormons Survey. The findings were based on a survey question that asked respondents to agree or disagree with the statement, "I have taken or am currently taking medication for depression or another mental health issue."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|7 hr
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|12 hr
|replaytime
|332
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC