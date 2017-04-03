Spinning cardinals! Could there be a Fr Ted musical?

Fathers Ted and Dougal have already proven their musical prowess with their deathless Eurovison entry My Lovely Horse but now one of Father Ted 's co-creators has said that he has thought of doing a full musical of the classic sitcom. Graham Linehan, who co-wrote the show with Arthur Matthews, has said that he could revive Father Ted on stage as a musical adaptation.

