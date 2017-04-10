SOUND' ROUND: Judy Garland, Lady Di, Grace Slick and Mormonism
Label me a curmudgeon at best or a xenophobe at worst, but this Swede singer/songwriter was too vanilla for my American taste buds. The hooks are always apparent - he's from the same country as ABBA, Avicii and Max Martin - but Lekman's melodicism is stunted by music more schmaltzy than smooth and insipid than inspired.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Thu
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Thu
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
