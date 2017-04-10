SOUND' ROUND: Judy Garland, Lady Di, Grace Slick and Mormonism

Label me a curmudgeon at best or a xenophobe at worst, but this Swede singer/songwriter was too vanilla for my American taste buds. The hooks are always apparent - he's from the same country as ABBA, Avicii and Max Martin - but Lekman's melodicism is stunted by music more schmaltzy than smooth and insipid than inspired.

