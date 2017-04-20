Seeking to break legal logjam, judge asks for list of Scientologists to arbitrate church lawsuit
The Church of Scientology's seven-story Flag Building dominates an entire block of downtown Clearwater, west of South garden Avenue, south of Pierce Street. Also known as the "Super Power" building, the structure is to Scientologists what the Vatican represents for Catholics or the Mormon Tabernacle to Mormons, according to church spokeswoman Pat Harney.
