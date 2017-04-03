Russian Supreme Court Considers Outla...

Russian Supreme Court Considers Outlawing Jehovah's Witness Worship

7 hrs ago Read more: Time

The Russian Supreme Court could declare the Jehovah's Witnesses an extremist organization in a Wednesday hearing, a move that would lead to the seizure of the church's headquarters near St. Petersburg and the outlawing of the group's organized worship. In advance of the hearing, international concern has grown.

