Review: 'Listen for the Light' well worth exploring
Review: 'Listen for the Light' well worth exploring The Know Theatre's production is a compelling look at Mormon history in pre-Civil War America. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pPxbIU Tess Talbot plays Lula in the world premiere production of Kara Lee Corthron's "Listen for the Light," running through May 13 at Know Theatre of Cincinnati, 1120 Jackson St., Over the Rhine.
