President of Mormon church, Thomas S. Monson, hospitalized in Salt Lake City

President Thomas S. Monson has been hospitalized, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed to FOX 13. "President Monson was not feeling well last evening and was admitted to the hospital. He has received treatment and fluids and will hopefully be released soon," LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in an email on Tuesday.

