President of Mormon church, Thomas S. Monson, hospitalized in Salt Lake City
President Thomas S. Monson has been hospitalized, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed to FOX 13. "President Monson was not feeling well last evening and was admitted to the hospital. He has received treatment and fluids and will hopefully be released soon," LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in an email on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Mon
|nomo
|28,902
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|15
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|12
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC