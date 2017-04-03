President of Mormon church hospitalized in Utah
The 89-year-old president of the Mormon church, Thomas Monson, has been hospitalized after not feeling well, a church spokesman said on Tuesday. Monson was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening, Eric Hawkins said, adding: "He has received treatments and fluids and hopefully will be released soon."
