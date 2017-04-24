Polygamist's defense attorney hopes 'abuse of process' filing will shut down prosecution
The Salt Lake Tribune) Winston Blackmore arrives at court in Cranbrook, B.C., Tuesday April 18, 2017. Blackmore and co-defendant James Oler are the first fundamentalist Mormons to be tried for polygamy in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|replaytime
|417
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|neo con agenda
|32,097
|Rumors of Mormon Wars (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Bendover Billy
|20
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC