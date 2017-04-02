Pocatello, Idaho among new temples announced by LDS Church
President Thomas S. Monson announced five new temples during the Sunday morning session of the 187th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Pocatello, Idaho was among those announced, along with Brasilia, Brazil, the greater Manila Philippines area, Nairobi Kenya and Saratoga Springs, Utah.
