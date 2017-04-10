Plans moving forward to rebuild Idaho LDS Church building destroyed by fire
The previous meetinghouse burned down in mid-December, leaving The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation without a permanent home. The new church building won't be laid out like a typical LDS church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 6
|Nomo
|28,905
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|15
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC