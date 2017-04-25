Photo Flash: Adam Jacobs, Anthony Murphy, Isabelle McCalla, Jonathan...
The North American tour of Disney's Aladdin celebrated its opening night in Chicago at Morgan MFG on Wednesday, April 19. The limited premiere engagement runs through September 10, 2017 at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre . Scroll down for photos from the festivities! Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken , lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman , three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin , with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw .
