photo courtesy LDS church The Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
After more than two years of extensive renovation, the Mormon temple in Idaho Falls will reopen starting this weekend for a public open house. Church officials say more than 160,000 reservations had been made for the open house, which runs through Saturday, May 20, except for Sundays during that period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|5 hr
|nomo
|2
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 15
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC