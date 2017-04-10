photo courtesy LDS church Nancy Lange, the wife of the President of...
The LDS Church has donated 32 tons of food to aid hundreds of thousands of Peruvians left destitute by torrential spring rains and flooding in the northern region of Piura. The contribution made by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes boxes of water, tuna, beans, evaporated milk, rice, noodles and oil, along with plastic to waterproof roofing, the Utah-based faith reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 6
|Nomo
|28,905
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|15
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC