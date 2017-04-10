photo courtesy LDS church Nancy Lange, the wife of the President of...

The LDS Church has donated 32 tons of food to aid hundreds of thousands of Peruvians left destitute by torrential spring rains and flooding in the northern region of Piura. The contribution made by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes boxes of water, tuna, beans, evaporated milk, rice, noodles and oil, along with plastic to waterproof roofing, the Utah-based faith reported .

