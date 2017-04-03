Paragraphs on three very different th...

Paragraphs on three very different things

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: A Motley Vision

This collection consists of just fewer than fifty poems so no single description will cover all it has to say, but here, I think, is a key thought to carry into reading it: The speakers of these poems genuinely love what they are writing about . But this love does not cause them to fall into blind raptures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at A Motley Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 10 hr nomo 28,902
Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08) Sun a friend 28
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Mar 18 Newt G s Next Rel... 1
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 15
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... Mar 12 Sue 2
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 438
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 12
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,040,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC