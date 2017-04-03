Pacific cruise, mini-reunion for Fijian family
A CRUISE to Fiji on board the Australia-based cruise liner Carnival Legend gave the Laqeretabua family of Hawaii a chance to meet relatives from Namata Village in Tailevu. Atu Laqeretabua moved to Hawaii in 1984 after he was offered a scholarship to study at Brigham Young University, owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
