Oral histories: Capturing the global Mormon story, one voice at a time
Matt Geilman, who works with the LDS Church's Global support and acquisitions in the Church History Department, conducts an oral interview with Laura Ornstein, right. According to Geilman, Ornstein was baptized during the time when the late apostle, Elder Richard G. Scott, was a mission president in Argentina.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 6
|Nomo
|28,905
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|15
