Not guilty pleas entered for two accused men in B.C. polygamy trial

FILE PHOTO: James OlerCreston, B.C.- 01/21/2009-Former Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints bishop, Winston Blackmore and present bishop, James Oler made a court appearance today, both charged with polygamy. CRANBROOK, B.C. - The leader of a fundamentalist sect that condones plural marriage stood silently in a British Columbia courtroom Tuesday, hands clasped in front of a pressed black suit, as a B.C. Supreme Court judge asked how he would plead to a charge of polygamy.

