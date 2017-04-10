News 23 mins ago 10:30 a.m.Group to file complaint against judge who praised rapist during senten...
Restore Our Humanity is working to file a complaint against Judge Thomas Low after he gave glowing praise of former LDS bishop Keith Vallejo, who was convicted of sexually assaulting two relatives. KUTV photo The fallout over comments made by a Utah County judge who praised a convicted sex offender continues.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Sat
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
