New Nauvoo Studies program is accepting applications for fall 2017 and winter 2018
Visiting LDS Church history sites, service, attending lectures and activities and other opportunities in Nauvoo, Illinios, are part of the new University Studies program. The program from Nauvoo Studies is designed for college-age students who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|10 hr
|Subduction Zone
|149
|Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ...
|Sat
|Christardy
|5
|This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian
|Apr 20
|No Surprise
|4
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|46
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC