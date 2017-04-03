New LDS pilot programs bring education to Mormon children in island nations
The LDS Church has launched pilot programs that are bringing education to children in Vanuatu, Samoa and Papua New Guinea. The first pilot is called "extra class" by students in Vanuatu who meet in two meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said Stephanie Allen Egbert, associate director of the faith's new Global Education Initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Mon
|nomo
|28,902
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|15
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|12
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC