Moroni statue to be reinstalled on Idaho Falls temple
The Angel Moroni statue removed from the Idaho Falls LDS temple last week will be reinstalled on top of the building Wednesday morning. The gold-plated statue has stood atop The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' temple in Idaho Falls since 1983.
